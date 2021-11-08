Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

