Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Lowered to $212.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HII opened at $194.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $155.24 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

