HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. HUSD has a market cap of $264.14 million and approximately $156.02 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00230308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00096777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 264,042,234 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

