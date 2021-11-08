Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $544,405.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

