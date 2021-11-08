Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyliion stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.