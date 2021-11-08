IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.17. 650,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,150. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $86.27 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.64% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $597,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

