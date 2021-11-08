ICHI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $84,280.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. ICHI has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $84,280.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00007914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00080192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00084114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00095727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.52 or 0.07151668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,109.09 or 0.98787959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021051 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,347 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

