IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $643.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $643.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $637.40. 339,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $650.51 and its 200 day moving average is $626.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $421.15 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,724. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

