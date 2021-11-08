IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

IGIFF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

