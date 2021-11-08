Igor Levental Sells 35,750 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.73. 44,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,935. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
