Igor Levental Sells 35,750 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.73. 44,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,935. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,752 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

