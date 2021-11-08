Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunovant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Immunovant worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Truist cut their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.