Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

