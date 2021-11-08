ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.18 ($15.51).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.