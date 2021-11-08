Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,418. The company has a market cap of $886.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14. Inogen has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

