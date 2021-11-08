Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE KKR opened at $80.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

