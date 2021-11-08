Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells $500,570.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

