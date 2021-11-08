Insider Selling: Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Insider Sells 96,201 Shares of Stock

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

CNE opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £978.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

