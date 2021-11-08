Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Sells 9,353 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.35 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

