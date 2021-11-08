Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Insider Sells $2,055,130.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NKE opened at $177.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

