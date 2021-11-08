Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PGNY opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

