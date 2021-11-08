Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PGNY opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
