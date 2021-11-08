Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 1,591,191 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $113,897,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,424. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

