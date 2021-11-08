Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $28,976,172.68 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

ZI opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.