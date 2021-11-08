Insights Network Price Tops $0.0437 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,081,637 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

