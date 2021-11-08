Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Insperity were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $121.80 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

