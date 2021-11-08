Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.810 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.59. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,754. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $951,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,970 shares of company stock worth $13,111,940. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

