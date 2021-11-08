INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 93.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIII. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $3,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $9,837,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $5,686,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.