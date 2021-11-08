Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stock Position Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

PIE opened at $25.15 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

