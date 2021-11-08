Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,014,189 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.68% of DXC Technology worth $262,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.33 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.