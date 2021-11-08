Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,349,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 870,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $307,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

