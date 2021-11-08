Invesco Ltd. Has $271.33 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $271,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $387.11 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.00 and a 200-day moving average of $362.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,630. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

