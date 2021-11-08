Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,919,356 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $256,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36,685.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $19.69.

