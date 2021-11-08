Invesco Ltd. Sells 117,072 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.11% of Cerner worth $255,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 92.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cerner by 86.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Cerner by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 72.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,201,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 504,184 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

CERN stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.