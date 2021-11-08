Invesco Ltd. Sells 30,590 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of The Boeing worth $290,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

NYSE BA opened at $224.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

