Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after buying an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,629. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.