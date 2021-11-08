Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.920-$4.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CSR opened at $100.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -360.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

