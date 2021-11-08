Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.42. The company has a market cap of £101.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

