Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.42. The company has a market cap of £101.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.
About Invinity Energy Systems
