IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.58. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

