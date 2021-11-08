IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,581 shares of company stock worth $1,085,292. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

