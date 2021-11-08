ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $12.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

IS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ironSource stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 2,156,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

