Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ironwood reported mixed third-quarter results with earnings beating estimates while revenues missed the same. Its sole drug Linzess has been performing encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient populations and geographic regions. Ironwood is focused on further label expansions of the drug. The partnership with AbbVie is a strong support for Ironwood’s growth. Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility. The amendment of agreements related to Linzess rights in China and Japan with its partners should boost margins. Competition in Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. With no pipeline candidate in clinical stage, any setback to Linzess’ commercialization plans or earlier-than-expected generic entry will hurt Ironwood’s prospects.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IRWD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 17,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,503. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

