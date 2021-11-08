iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Raised by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.13. 20,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,150. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

