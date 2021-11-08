iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $107.36.

