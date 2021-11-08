iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

