iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $156.94 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.