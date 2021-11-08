iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 306.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $3.27 on Monday, hitting $329.00. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,376. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.33 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

