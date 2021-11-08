iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD opened at $70.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

