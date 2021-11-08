iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $522.71

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $522.71 and last traded at $519.77, with a volume of 10581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $516.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
