iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.95 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

