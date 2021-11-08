iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,240,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,253,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $82.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

