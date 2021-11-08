iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.32

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.32 and last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.44.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
