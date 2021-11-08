iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.32

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.32 and last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

